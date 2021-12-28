Indian Capital Declares Yellow Level of Restrictions Over Spike in COVID-19 Cases

India's National Capital Territory of Delhi is entering the "yellow" level of restrictions due to a rising number of new COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) India's National Capital Territory of Delhi is entering the "yellow" level of restrictions due to a rising number of new COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Indian capital registered 331 new cases, the highest in six months.

"It is directed that in the territory of NCT of Delhi (outside Containment Zones), the permitted/ prohibited/ restricted activities shall be as specified at Level-1 (Yellow) in DDMA Order No. 460 dated 08.08.2021 enclosed with this order (Annexure-1) with immediate effect till further orders. As per GRAP, there shall be Night Curfew on movement of persons during 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM (16:30 to 23:30 GMT) throughout the NCT of Delhi," the authority said in a statement.

Under the new restrictions, Delhi will close schools, colleges, theaters, movie theaters, gyms and amusement parks, as well as prohibit public gatherings and limit the number of people at weddings to 20.

In August, Delhi adopted a new system for introducing lockdown measures, with levels of alert, depending on infection rate, cumulative new cases or average oxygenated bed occupancy within a certain period. The yellow level is the lowest one of the four.

Since March 2020, the total number of infected people in India exceeded 34.7 million with more than 34.2 million recovered. The death toll reached more than 480,000.