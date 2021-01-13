UrduPoint.com
Indian Capital Imposes Ban On Selling Poultry, Chicken Meat Over Spread Of Bird Flu

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 08:05 PM

Indian Capital Imposes Ban on Selling Poultry, Chicken Meat Over Spread of Bird Flu

New Delhi's north and south municipal corporations on Wednesday issued a ban on selling chickens and eggs, as well as dishes based on them, due to the detection of bird flu in the Indian capital

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) New Delhi's north and south municipal corporations on Wednesday issued a ban on selling chickens and eggs, as well as dishes based on them, due to the detection of bird flu in the Indian capital.

"All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under NDMC [the North Delhi Municipal Corporation] are prohibited (from) selling (or) storing poultry or processed, or packaged, chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders," the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's order read, as cited by the NDTV broadcaster.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, in turn, said that due to bird flu, the wholesale poultry market should be completely closed, and imposed a complete ban on the import of poultry or unprocessed poultry meat, and on the sale, processing, packaging of poultry or poultry meat until further notice.

It also instructed all restaurants not to serve poultry meat or eggs.

Apart from the capital, bird flu cases were detected in the states of Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

India registered the first case of bird flu back in 2006. The fresh outbreak the first since the country declared itself free of bird flu in September 2019 was reported in early January.

