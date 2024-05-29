Indian Capital Records Highest-ever Temperature At 49.9C
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) With heatwave conditions prevailing in several parts of India, the capital New Delhi recorded an all-time high temperature on Tuesday, according to officials.
According to India’s Met Office, two areas in New Delhi recorded a temperature of 49.
9 C (121.8F) on Tuesday.
Several other Indian cities saw temperatures crossing 49C (120.2F), with Churu in western Rajasthan state touching 50.5C (122.9F).
The Met Office said “heat wave to severe heat wave” conditions are likely to reduce gradually over Northwest and Central India from May 30.
