UrduPoint.com

Indian, Central Asian Foreign Ministers Reiterate Support For Peaceful Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Indian, Central Asian Foreign Ministers Reiterate Support for Peaceful Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) The foreign ministers of nations participating in the third meeting of the India-Central Asia dialogue reiterated on Sunday their support for a peaceful Afghanistan.

The third meeting of the India-Central Asia dialogue, held in New Delhi earlier in the day, was chaired by Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and attended by the top diplomats from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"The sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region. The Ministers reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs," India's ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

The sides also touched upon the humanitarian crisis faced by the embattled nation and stressed on the need to continue to send humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2593 (2021) which stated that the Afghan territory must not be used for "sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts" and stressed the importance in tackling terrorist groups.

"Taking note of the outcome document of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue of 10 November 2021, Ministers noted that there is a broad 'regional consensus' on the issues related to Afghanistan, which includes formation of a truly representative and inclusive government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, central role of the UN, providing immediate humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people and preserving the rights of women, children and other national ethnic groups," the statement added.

The diplomats also agreed to continue close consultations on the situation in Afghanistan

Related Topics

India Delhi Terrorist Afghanistan Resolution United Nations New Delhi Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan November Women Sunday From Government Top Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of ..

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of National Human Rights Institu ..

1 hour ago
 ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate it ..

ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate its data centre to G42 Cloud

2 hours ago
 New Year holiday for federal government announced

New Year holiday for federal government announced

2 hours ago
 DEWA is worldâ€™s first government utility to prov ..

2 hours ago
 Al Hussaini visits Tunisian Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Al Hussaini visits Tunisian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Publ ..

UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security discuss cooperatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.