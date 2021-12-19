Indian, Central Asian Foreign Ministers Reiterate Support for Peaceful Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) The foreign ministers of nations participating in the third meeting of the India-Central Asia dialogue reiterated on Sunday their support for a peaceful Afghanistan.

The third meeting of the India-Central Asia dialogue, held in New Delhi earlier in the day, was chaired by Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and attended by the top diplomats from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"The sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region. The Ministers reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs," India's ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

The sides also touched upon the humanitarian crisis faced by the embattled nation and stressed on the need to continue to send humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2593 (2021) which stated that the Afghan territory must not be used for "sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts" and stressed the importance in tackling terrorist groups.

"Taking note of the outcome document of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue of 10 November 2021, Ministers noted that there is a broad 'regional consensus' on the issues related to Afghanistan, which includes formation of a truly representative and inclusive government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, central role of the UN, providing immediate humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people and preserving the rights of women, children and other national ethnic groups," the statement added.

The diplomats also agreed to continue close consultations on the situation in Afghanistan.