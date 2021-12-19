Indian, Central Asian Foreign Ministers Welcome Revival of Tourism Industry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) The foreign ministers participating in the third meeting of the India-Central Asia dialogue welcomed on Sunday the post-pandemic revival of tourism in the region.

"The Ministers supported gradual restoration of the people-to-people contacts, tourism and business ties between India and Central Asian countries," India's ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

The meeting, held in New Delhi earlier in the day, was attended by Foreign Ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and headed by Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The statement noted that a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates between India, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan was established to allow vaccinated citizens to travel with less restrictions.

"Increasing tourist arrivals, including in the segments of pilgrimage and historical and cultural tourism, creating tourism trails across the region, encouraging investment in tourism infrastructure were emphasized," the statement added.

In addition to that, the ministers also expressed their satisfaction in their cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. Ministers of the Central Asia countries thanked India for its assistance in the supply of vaccines and essential medicines during the early stages of the pandemic.