Indian Chief of Army Staff Begins 2-Day Visit to Disputed Ladakh Region Bordering China

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Indian Army announced on Friday that the chief of the staff, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, had started his two-day visit to the northeastern region of Ladakh bordering China to review the security situation in the turbulent area.

"Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. The Chief of Indian Army will also interact with troops deployed in the harshest terrain & weather conditions," the army said in a statement.

Tensions over border disputes between India and China in the disputed region reignited in May 2020 following deadly skirmishes between the countries' border forces that resulted in multiple deaths on both sides.

That was the first time in nearly 60 years that border disputes between the two, which have effectively never been settled, have resulted in fatalities.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations resulting in the troops of both countries returning to their initial positions.