Indian Chief Of Army Staff Pays 2-Day Visit To Ladakh Amid Border Tensions With China

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:31 PM

The chief of the army staff of India, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, is visiting the mountainous Ladakh region near Chinese border for two days to evaluate the readiness of regional forces amid increasing tensions, an army spokesperson said in a comment obtained by Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The chief of the army staff of India, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, is visiting the mountainous Ladakh region near Chinese border for two days to evaluate the readiness of regional forces amid increasing tensions, an army spokesperson said in a comment obtained by Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, India accused China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) of performing military maneuvers in the volatile border region. Beijing has denied such claims, maintaining its forces adhere to the Line of Actual Control, which serves as the de-facto border between the two countries.

"COAS (Chief of Army Staff) is on a two day visit to [the city of] Leh to review operational preparedness in Ladakh region," the spokesperson said.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations resulting in the troops of both countries returning to their initial positions.

