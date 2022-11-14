UrduPoint.com

Indian Chief Of Army Staff To Discuss Defense Cooperation In France - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Indian Chief of Army Staff to Discuss Defense Cooperation in France - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) India's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Manoj Pande will discuss strengthening of defense cooperation between the country and France during his visit from November 14-17, the Indian ministry of defense said on Sunday

"During the four day visit, he will be meeting his counterparts and senior military leadership of France with an aim to enhance defence cooperation between both the nations," the report said.

Pande is scheduled to visit military training facilities in Ecole Militaire, Paris, as well as in the southern French commune of Draguignan.

"The COAS will be visiting Ecole Militarie, comprising of various military training establishments in Paris and address Senior Staff Officers attending a course at Ecole de Guerra-T.

He will also be visiting Military Schools at Draguignan, which are premier training establishments that train commissioned officers and non-commissioned officers," the statement said.

India and France have a long history of military cooperation. Since the early 2000's  India and France have been holding a series of joint military exercises including Garuda air force exercises and Varuna naval exercises, as well as talks on counter-terrorism and defense. Under the agreement of 2018, India and France can use each other's naval bases. That year, the countries also signed military contracts worth $16 billion, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called France one of his country's most reliable defense allies.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Army Narendra Modi France Visit Paris November 2018 From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance befor ..

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

19 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in ..

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th November 2022

3 hours ago
 England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.