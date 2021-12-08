UrduPoint.com

Indian Chief Of Defense Staff Admitted To Hospital After Helicopter Accident - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:16 PM

Indian Chief of Defense Staff Admitted to Hospital After Helicopter Accident - Reports

India's Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was admitted to hospital after a helicopter crash, Indian news outlet Republic reported on Wednesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) India's Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was admitted to hospital after a helicopter crash, Indian news outlet Republic reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The general's condition was not specified.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source from the Tamil Nadu police told Sputnik that rescuers have located seven people after a military helicopter crashed in Upper Coonoor of Tamil Nadu, adding that 4 people were killed and three critically injured passengers are rushed to hospitals.

Defense Ministry Rajnath Singh will brief lawmakers about the crash shortly.

Related Topics

India Injured Police From Bipin Rawat

Recent Stories

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending ..

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

19 seconds ago
 OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass o ..

OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass on 2021 INNO Day

8 minutes ago
 Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s acc ..

Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s accountability drive

9 minutes ago
 The inaugural ceremony of the "14th International ..

The inaugural ceremony of the "14th International Urdu Conference 2021" will be ..

21 minutes ago
 President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Receives OIC Secret ..

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Receives OIC Secretary General at the Presidency ..

26 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha and Ahmed Aboul Gheit Meet at ..

Hissein Brahim Taha and Ahmed Aboul Gheit Meet at Arab League Headquarters in Ca ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.