Indian Chief Of Defense Staff Admitted To Hospital After Helicopter Accident - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:16 PM
India's Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was admitted to hospital after a helicopter crash, Indian news outlet Republic reported on Wednesday, citing sources
The general's condition was not specified.
Earlier on Wednesday, a source from the Tamil Nadu police told Sputnik that rescuers have located seven people after a military helicopter crashed in Upper Coonoor of Tamil Nadu, adding that 4 people were killed and three critically injured passengers are rushed to hospitals.
Defense Ministry Rajnath Singh will brief lawmakers about the crash shortly.