Indian Chief of Defense Staff Admitted to Hospital After Helicopter Accident - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) India's Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was admitted to hospital after a helicopter crash, Indian news outlet Republic reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The general's condition was not specified.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source from the Tamil Nadu police told Sputnik that rescuers have located seven people after a military helicopter crashed in Upper Coonoor of Tamil Nadu, adding that 4 people were killed and three critically injured passengers are rushed to hospitals.

Defense Ministry Rajnath Singh will brief lawmakers about the crash shortly.