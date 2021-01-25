UrduPoint.com
Indian, Chinese Commanders Conclude 9th Round Of Talks On Situation In Ladakh - Sources

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 02:53 PM

Indian, Chinese Commanders Conclude 9th Round of Talks on Situation in Ladakh - Sources

Indian and Chinese military commanders have finished extended negotiations regarding the border dispute in the Ladakh region, sources in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Indian and Chinese military commanders have finished extended negotiations regarding the border dispute in the Ladakh region, sources in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the sources, the meeting between the countries' corps commanders started at the Moldo outpost of the Indian Chusul sector, south of Lake Pangong, at about 10 a.m. (04:30 GMT) on Sunday and lasted until 2:30 a.m. today (21:00 GMT, Sunday). There have been no reports on the outcome.

This is the ninth round of such negotiations. The previous round was held on November 6.

Meanwhile, another incident with casualties on both sides was reported on Monday in India's north-eastern state of Sikkim.

The Indian army confirmed the clashes, but urged against "overplaying or exaggerating" the reports.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in late May. Despite the countries' diplomats and military officials engaging in talks to de-escalate tensions, both sides continue to boost their forces in the region.

