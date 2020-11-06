Indian, Chinese Commanders to Resume Talks on Disputed Himalayan Border on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Chinese and Indian military commanders will meet in a Himalayan province on Friday for an eighth round of talks aimed at disengaging their troops along the murky border.

The rivals have been amassing forces in the Galwan Valley in the contested Kashmir region high up in the mountains after their first deadly clash in decades killed at least 20 Indians and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers in June.

The two accused each other of provocations but promptly engaged in commander-level talks, the latest round of which took place on October 12. Both countries agreed to create a buffer zone between their troops but progress has been scarce so far.

The two regional powers last fought a war over the contentious area in 1962 but the border between India's eastern Ladakh and China's Aksai Chin province has remained one of the poorest-demarcated frontiers in the world.