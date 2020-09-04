Indian, Chinese Defense Chiefs to Meet in Moscow Fri on Sidelines of SCO - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, who are currently in Moscow for the ministerial of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will hold a bilateral meeting on Friday to discuss simmering border tensions, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that Wei had requested a meeting with Singh on the sidelines of the upcoming Friday session of defense ministers of the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Meanwhile, sources from Moscow and New Delhi told Hindustan Times that both sides have requested such a meeting to discuss border issues.

The meeting will be the first high-level negotiations between Beijing and New Delhi since a deadly skirmish at the border in mid-June. Tensions escalated further in late August when both sides accused each other of provocations and illegal border crossings.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations.