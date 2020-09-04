UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian, Chinese Defense Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow On SCO Sidelines - New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:47 PM

Indian, Chinese Defense Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on SCO Sidelines - New Delhi

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, who are currently in Moscow for the ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will hold a bilateral meeting on Friday to discuss simmering border tensions, the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, who are currently in Moscow for the ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will hold a bilateral meeting on Friday to discuss simmering border tensions, the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

"Indian and Chinese Defence Ministers will meet after around an hour [13:00 GMT] in Moscow in SCO sidelines," the ministry said.

Related Topics

India Moscow China Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

12 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

19 minutes ago

Court reserves decision on bail plea of accused in ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea seeking re-ope ..

3 minutes ago

500-year-old sturgeon found in Danish royal shipwr ..

3 minutes ago

#GMIS2020: UN Secretary-General calls for industri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.