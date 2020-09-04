Indian, Chinese Defense Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on SCO Sidelines - New Delhi

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, who are currently in Moscow for the ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will hold a bilateral meeting on Friday to discuss simmering border tensions, the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik

"Indian and Chinese Defence Ministers will meet after around an hour [13:00 GMT] in Moscow in SCO sidelines," the ministry said.