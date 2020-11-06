UrduPoint.com
Indian, Chinese Forces Remain In Contact Amid Disengagement Along Border - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:28 PM

Indian, Chinese Forces Remain in Contact Amid Disengagement Along Border - Spokesman

Indian and Chinese military forces remain in close communication as both parties continue efforts to fully disengage along the Line of Actual Control in the disputed Ladakh border area, Indian External Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Indian and Chinese military forces remain in close communication as both parties continue efforts to fully disengage along the Line of Actual Control in the disputed Ladakh border area, Indian External Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Friday.

"Both sides continue to maintain close communication at the military and diplomatic levels to achieve complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control. The two sides are guided by the leaders' consensus to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas," Srivastava said at a press briefing.

The spokesman added that New Delhi remains committed to maintaining dialogue with Beijing to find a mutually agreeable solution following the escalation of tensions in the region earlier this year.

Indian and Chinese military personnel clashed this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, in a confrontation that left both sides with casualties. Tense standoffs have been reported as recently as September 16.

The foreign ministers from both countries agreed to de-escalate tensions in the region following talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit this past September.

