Indian, Chinese Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on Thursday - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, will meet later on Thursday in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization diplomats' summit to discuss the border tensions, sources in the Indian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"India wants that China should maintain pre-April status quo along the LAC [Line of Actual Control]. India wants complete disengagement of troops along the LAC," the sources said, commenting on the agenda of the talks.

The meeting is expected to be held at around 4 p.m. Moscow time (13:00 GMT).

Apart from that, Jaishankar and Wang will take part in trilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.