Indian, Chinese Military Hold New Round Of Talks To Resolve Border Row - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:20 PM

The Indian and Chinese military are holding a fourth round of talks to resolve the recent escalation of tensions along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC), which demarcates India's and China's territories in the Himalayas, a source in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

"Another round of brigadier and colonel level talks between India and China is going on at Galwan Valley. These are 4th round of publicly acknowledged talks between the two countries since 6th June," the source said.

According to the source, the talks are underway at patrolling point 14 along the India-China border in the Ladakh region.

Because the two countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations, numerous border conflicts have taken place over the decades.

The most recent scuffles between Indian and Chinese border guards took place in May in the vicinity of Pangong Lake, located in the Ladakh region, prompting both sides to increase their military presence. On June 6, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian army's 14th corps, met with Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army group in the South Xinjiang Military Region, to discuss the situation. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, the sides agreed to settle the matters at the border by peaceful means and carry on military and diplomatic contacts.

