UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian, Chinese Troops Fire Shots In Eastern Ladakh, Army Sources Tell Sputnik

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Indian, Chinese Troops Fire Shots in Eastern Ladakh, Army Sources Tell Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Indian and Chinese troops have engaged in an exchange of warning shots along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region of Ladakh, Indian Army sources told Sputnik.

The exchange of fire occurred near the Pangong Lake (Pangong Tso) in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Last week, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, called for the peaceful settlement of the border dispute while on a visit to Moscow, where a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers was held.

Border tensions between India and China have recently intensified as a result of skirmishes between the countries' troops along the LAC, which is poorly demarcated.

Related Topics

India Fire Army Exchange Moscow China Visit Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

10 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

11 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

12 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.