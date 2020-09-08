Indian, Chinese Troops Fire Shots in Eastern Ladakh, Army Sources Tell Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Indian and Chinese troops have engaged in an exchange of warning shots along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region of Ladakh, Indian Army sources told Sputnik.

The exchange of fire occurred near the Pangong Lake (Pangong Tso) in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Last week, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, called for the peaceful settlement of the border dispute while on a visit to Moscow, where a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers was held.

Border tensions between India and China have recently intensified as a result of skirmishes between the countries' troops along the LAC, which is poorly demarcated.