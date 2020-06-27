UrduPoint.com
Indian Civil Aviation Authorities Extend Ban On Int'l Passenger Flights Until July 15

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:33 AM

A ban on international flights in and out of India has been extended until July 15 amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A ban on international flights in and out of India has been extended until July 15 amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Friday.

"In continuation of the circular dated 30.05.2020 ... the competent authority has decided that scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST [18:29 GMT] of 15th July, 2020," India's civil aviation authorities stated.

The extension will not apply to international cargo flights and passenger flights that receive the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, according to the statement.

The Indian government in late March suspended all domestic and international flights due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Domestic flights were allowed to resume in late May, although strict social distancing measures remain in force.

On Thursday, the country's state railroad company Indian Railways announced that all timetabled passenger trains would be suspended until August 12 in light of the continued spread of the disease.

According to Indian public health officials on Friday, a single-day record of 17,296 new COVID-19 cases were registered over the preceding 24 hours.

A total of 490,401 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak, and the death toll stands at 15,301.

