Indian Companies Interested In Supplying Food To Russian Far East - Commerce Minister

Mon 12th August 2019 | 12:30 PM

Indian Companies Interested in Supplying Food to Russian Far East - Commerce Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, August 12 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Indian companies are interested in supplying food products to the Russian Far East, as well as opening special processing and packaging facilities for further distribution to different parts of the country, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Sputnik in an interview.

Goyal is leading an Indian delegation visiting the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok from Sunday through Tuesday. It comprises chief ministers of four states and businesspeople. Yury Trutnev, the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District and deputy prime minister, is heading the Russian official delegation to the talks with the Indian guests.

"There were some companies here that are looking to supplying products to Vladivostok, processing and packaging it in Russia to suit the Russian taste and then supply it to both the Far East and other parts of Russia also ... This is area under discussion, but it may some time before we can really finalize it," the Indian minister said.

The official, in particular, named production of instant food, including from Basmati rice, in the Far East as one of possible projects.

Goyal's visit comes to the Russian Far East less than a month ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest. The three-day forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 4.

