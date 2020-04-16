UrduPoint.com
Indian Companies To Start Producing Rapid Test Kits For COVID-19 - Reports

Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:00 PM

Three Indian companies have received licenses for the production of antibody-based Rapid Test Kits (RTKs) for COVID-19, media reported on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Three Indian companies have received licenses for the production of antibody-based Rapid Test Kits (RTKs) for COVID-19, media reported on Thursday.

According to Hindustan Times, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the national regulatory body for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, previously issued manufacturing licenses for Vanguard Diagnostics in New Delhi, the state-owned HLL Lifecare Limited in Kerala and Voxtur Bio Limited in Gujarat after validating samples of RTKs manufactured by the three companies.

Unlike tests conducted by means of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction that are currently in use and which take up to five hours to receive a result, RTKs will provide results in 30 minutes, the publication said.

"We have just started [manufacturing the kits] after receiving the approval from CDSCO on Monday [April 13]. We have the capacity to produce 100,000 testing kits in a week. We will be supplying directly to the ICMR [Indian Council of Medical Research]," a senior executive at HLL Lifecare Limited said as quoted by the media outlet adding that the first batch of RTKs will be ready by April 20.

Voxtur Bio Limited has also already launched the production using only the domestically made components. Vanguard Diagnostics plans to launch the production in the coming three weeks, according to the newspaper.

India has so far confirmed 12,380 COVID-19 cases and 414 fatalities.

