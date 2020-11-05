UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Company Bharat Biotech To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine In February - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:12 PM

Indian Company Bharat Biotech to Launch COVID-19 Vaccine in February - Reports

India's pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech expects to launch its COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN, developed in cooperation with the the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in February, which is several months earlier than was planned before, The Times of India newspaper reported on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) India's pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech expects to launch its COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN, developed in cooperation with the the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in February, which is several months earlier than was planned before, The Times of India newspaper reported on Thursday.

"The vaccine has shown good efficacy," senior ICMR scientist Rajni Kant said, as quoted by the newspaper.

India started to trial COVAXIN back in July. The third phase of trials is set for November and will engage over 25,000 people.

"It has shown safety and efficacy in the phase 1 and 2 trials and in the animal studies - so it is safe but you can't be sure 100% unless the phase 3 trials are over," Kant said.

India is still testing three national COVID-19 vaccines. The Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila companies are going through the second phase of testing their vaccines. New Delhi also cooperates with foreign pharmaceutical companies. The AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine has passed two trial phases in India. Back in September, Russia has agreed to deliver 100 million doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to India for clinical trials.

Related Topics

India Russia Company New Delhi Oxford February July September November Million

Recent Stories

Battleground Georgia Expects to Process Remaining ..

37 seconds ago

Moscow Has No Plans to Introduce Lockdown Due to C ..

38 seconds ago

Dr. Irfan Ashraf posted as DHO Hyderabad

40 seconds ago

EU rule of law accord paves way for budget approva ..

41 seconds ago

LUMHS management refutes allegations of induction ..

13 minutes ago

AJK EC issues new voter lists preparation schedule ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.