UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Company Gets Approved For Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine On Humans

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Indian Company Gets Approved for Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine on Humans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Indian Health Ministry's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved human clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN to be launched nationwide next month, Bharat Biotech, the company that has developed the vaccine, said on Monday.

"CDSCO, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare granted permission to initiate Phase I & II Human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response," the company said in a press release obtained by Sputnik.

Trials are scheduled to start across India in July, as stated in the press release.

COVAXIN, which is India's first candidate vaccine for COVID-19, has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology affiliated to the government's Council of Medical Research, according to the press release.

As of Monday, Indian health authorities have reported a total of 548,318 cases, including 16,475 fatalities and 321,722 recoveries.

Related Topics

India Drugs Company July Family From Government

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

16 minutes ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.