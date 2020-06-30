Indian Company Gets Approved for Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine on Humans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Indian Health Ministry's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved human clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN to be launched nationwide next month, Bharat Biotech, the company that has developed the vaccine, said on Monday.

"CDSCO, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare granted permission to initiate Phase I & II Human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response," the company said in a press release obtained by Sputnik.

Trials are scheduled to start across India in July, as stated in the press release.

COVAXIN, which is India's first candidate vaccine for COVID-19, has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology affiliated to the government's Council of Medical Research, according to the press release.

As of Monday, Indian health authorities have reported a total of 548,318 cases, including 16,475 fatalities and 321,722 recoveries.