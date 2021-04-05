UrduPoint.com
Indian Company Seeks Approval For Use Of Hepatitis C Drug In COVID-19 Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Indian pharma company Zydus Cadila said on Monday that it is seeking approval from the national regulator to use a Hepatitis C drug in treating COVID-19 patients, noting that interim results show its effectiveness in fighting the coronavirus when taken early.

"Zydus Cadila announced that its Phase III clinical trials with Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b, PegiHepTM has shown promising results in treating COVID-19. In what could be a breakthrough in the disease management of COVID-19, the interim results indicate that PegIFN when administered early on, could help patients recover faster and avoiding much of the complications seen in the advanced stages of the disease," the press release read.

COVID-19 patients with moderate disease who were administered Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b also required shorter oxygen support.

"With these positive results, the Company has applied for an approval for additional indication with the DCGI [Drugs Controller General of India] for the use of PegIFN in the treatment of COVID-19," it added.

With 12.5 million confirmed infections, India has the world's third-largest COVID-19 tally after the United States and Brazil. The 114-million-strong state of Maharashtra alone reported over 57,000 new cases on Sunday.

