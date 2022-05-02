UrduPoint.com

Indian Company Tata Steel Stops Buying Russian Coal - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Indian Company Tata Steel Stops Buying Russian Coal - Reports

Indian steel company Tata Steel has found alternatives to Russian coal, as doing business with Moscow now comes with "uncertainties" due to Western sanctions, a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Financial Times on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Indian steel company Tata Steel has found alternatives to Russian coal, as doing business with Moscow now comes with "uncertainties" due to Western sanctions, a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Financial Times on Monday.

"To ensure business continuity, we have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials as transactions with Russian suppliers and bankers at present come with a lot of uncertainties as a result of international sanctions imposed on Russia," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The newspaper cited Indian-based analytic company CoalMint suggesting that Tata Steel has imported 863,000 tonnes of coal from Russia since the beginning of 2022.

Some countries have already decided to legally ban imports of coal from Russia at the national level due to its special military operation in Ukraine.

On April 8, the European Unions announced its fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions which included a ban on imports of coal and other solid fossil from the country starting from August. The United States and Japan have also committed to giving up on Russian fossil fuels, with Washington having repeatedly urged New Delhi to follow suit.

Tata Steel Group is one of the world's leading steel companies with an annual output of 34 million tonnes. It is one of the most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence throughout the world.

Related Topics

India World Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Company New Delhi Japan United States April August From Tata Million

Recent Stories

Revisit of Directory retirement rules welcomed

Revisit of Directory retirement rules welcomed

23 seconds ago
 Director Press Information Sindh inquires health o ..

Director Press Information Sindh inquires health of senior journalist Irshad Sa ..

25 seconds ago
 One tested positive for deadly coronavirus in Poto ..

One tested positive for deadly coronavirus in Potohar town

26 seconds ago
 US hopes to return diplomats to Kyiv by end of mon ..

US hopes to return diplomats to Kyiv by end of month

29 seconds ago
 Eid prayer offered at three mosques in distt Muz,g ..

Eid prayer offered at three mosques in distt Muz,garh

8 minutes ago
 Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadko ..

Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.