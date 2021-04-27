UrduPoint.com
Indian Coronavirus Strain Contains Mutations That May Be Resistant To Antibodies

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Identified mutations of a new coronavirus strain from India indicate that this variant is highly infectious and may be resistant to COVID-19 antibodies, the World Health Organization (WHO) told Sputnik on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Identified mutations of a new coronavirus strain from India indicate that this variant is highly infectious and may be resistant to COVID-19 antibodies, the World Health Organization (WHO) told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"1. B.1.617 is a variant with E484Q and L452R mutations, first detected in India from samples collected on 1 December 2020 ...

Preliminary studies show that both these mutations might be linked with stronger binding potential to the human ACE2 receptor. The L452R might impact the effectiveness of some monoclonal antibody treatments. The E484Q might also lead to antibody neutralization where antibodies from past infections are not as efficient in protecting someone from a new infection," the WHO said.

The WHO added that there is "some evidence that these variants are more contagious".

