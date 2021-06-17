UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Coronavirus Strain Is More Contagious - Chief Of Russia's Vector Research Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Indian Coronavirus Strain Is More Contagious - Chief of Russia's Vector Research Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) It is too early to discuss the virulence of the Indian coronavirus strain, but it is more contagious than other variants, Russian Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector General Director Rinat Maksyutov said on Thursday.

"Discussing the virulence of the Indian strain is premature. It is more contagious and more transmissible, but is is premature to say that it poses a higher threat to an infected organism," Maksyutov said on Russia-24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

India Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen to S&T Summit: 32% Increase in Techno ..

10 minutes ago

Suspect should be hanged if found guilty of sexual ..

11 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to take on eac ..

42 minutes ago

CM GB takes notice of an alleged rape, murder of a ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand's quarantine-free travel pause with Au ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab's 2021-22 budget to help promote business a ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.