MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) It is too early to discuss the virulence of the Indian coronavirus strain, but it is more contagious than other variants, Russian Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector General Director Rinat Maksyutov said on Thursday.

"Discussing the virulence of the Indian strain is premature. It is more contagious and more transmissible, but is is premature to say that it poses a higher threat to an infected organism," Maksyutov said on Russia-24 broadcaster.