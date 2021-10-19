UrduPoint.com

Indian Counterterrorism Agency Takes Over Probe Into Kashmir Murders - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) India's counterterrorism force has taken over investigations into six of the 11 killings of civilians in the Kashmir valley as part of a larger probe into a suspected conspiracy by Pakistani militants, media reported.

Five people killed in the Indian-controlled Kashmir areas were migrant workers, the Hindustan Times said. The Indian government has moved thousands of migrants to safe locations, with hundreds more fleeing the Himalayan valley since attacks began in early October.

The National Investigation Agency will investigate the deaths of a pharmacist in Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, a street vendor, two teachers and two laborers, the Indian paper cited sources as saying.

The agency conducted a series of raids and arrested terror suspects last week as part of what it called a "terrorism conspiracy case," It accused Pakistani-based militants of "unleashing a reign of terror" in the disputed valley to change the status quo. Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir in its entirety.

The authorities say militants are targeting Hindu minorities in the area. Two migrant workers were gunned down on Sunday in the town of Kulgam, a day after the shooting of a street food vendor in Srinagar. A week earlier, two Sikh teachers were shot dead by militants who entered a government school in Eidgah.

