Indian Court Convicts 49 People For Deadly Explosions In Ahmedabad In 2008 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 07:12 PM

A special court in India on Tuesday convicted 49 suspects in a series of deadly explosions that killed dozens in the city of Ahmedabad in July 2008, and acquitted 28 others, Indian media reported

The offenders were charged with terrorism, murder, and criminal conspiracy, special public prosecutor Amit Patel said, as cited by Indian broadcaster NDTV. The court will decide on the sentences on Wednesday.

"The court acquitted 28 accused, giving them the benefit of doubt.

Further details will be clear from the judgment, which we have not yet gone through," Patel said.

Proceedings lasted from December 2009 until September 2021 and initially considered 78 suspects having ties with the Indian Mujahideen group, which is banned in India as terrorist.

The series of 21 blasts killed 56 people and left over 200 injured within more than an hour in Ahmedabad in 2008. A couple days after the deadly explosions, the police found more bombs in the neighboring city of Surat.

