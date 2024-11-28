Open Menu

Indian Court Moved For Temple On Premises Of Great Saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chishti’ Shrine

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2024 | 02:54 PM

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chishti’ shrine

Vishnu Gupta, leader of Hindu Sena, claims that there used to be a temple within premises of shrine, wants its restoration

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) In the court of the Indian state of Rajasthan, extremist Hindu leader Vishnu Gupta on Thursday filed a petition for the construction of a temple at the internationally renowned shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Khawaja-e-Khawajgaan Moinuddin Chishti.

Indian media reported in his petition, saying that Vishnu Gupta, the leader of Hindu Sena, argued that there used to be a temple within the premises of the shrine, which should be restored.

The petition also called for an archaeological survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the presence of a temple and its historical significance.

The extremist Hindu leader urged the court to allow Hindu priests to perform their religious rituals at the shrine.

The court accepted the petition for hearing and issued notices to the Ajmer Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India.

The court also ordered the parties to appear and submit their responses at the next hearing scheduled for December 20.

India’s 1991 Places of Worship Act prohibits any alteration or conversion of religious buildings after August 15, 1947.

However, the Modi government has previously constructed a temple on the site of the Babri Masjid to gain support from Hindu voters and is now focusing on other historic mosques and shrines.

The Muslim leaders and opposition parties condemned these actions of the Modi government, calling them against democratic values and religious freedom.

