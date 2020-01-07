UrduPoint.com
Indian Court Orders Bus Rapists Hanged On January 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:34 PM

Indian court orders bus rapists hanged on January 22

An Indian court Tuesday ordered the execution on January 22 of four men convicted of the infamous 2012 gang rape and murder of a Delhi university student

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :An Indian court Tuesday ordered the execution on January 22 of four men convicted of the infamous 2012 gang rape and murder of a Delhi university student.

Six people were originally charged with taking part in the brutal attack aboard a city bus, but one was released after a brief detention as a juvenile, while another committed suicide while awaiting trial.

On Tuesday Delhi court judge Satish Kumar issued a warrant ordering the four on death row to be executed on January 22 at 7:00 am.

The condemned men still have one avenue of appeal remaining, andthey can also petition the Indian president for mercy.

