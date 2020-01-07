Indian Court Orders Bus Rapists Hanged On January 22
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:34 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :An Indian court Tuesday ordered the execution on January 22 of four men convicted of the infamous 2012 gang rape and murder of a Delhi university student.
Six people were originally charged with taking part in the brutal attack aboard a city bus, but one was released after a brief detention as a juvenile, while another committed suicide while awaiting trial.
On Tuesday Delhi court judge Satish Kumar issued a warrant ordering the four on death row to be executed on January 22 at 7:00 am.
The condemned men still have one avenue of appeal remaining, andthey can also petition the Indian president for mercy.