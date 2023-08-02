Indian Court Reviewing Decision on Cessation of Special Status of Jammu, Kashmir - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Indian Supreme Court has started a hearing to review the government's 2019 decision to abolish a special status of the country's Jammu and Kashmir region, Indian media reported on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Indian Supreme Court has started a hearing to review the government's 2019 decision to abolish a special status of the country's Jammu and Kashmir region, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

In August 2019, following a number of terrorist attacks in then-state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian authorities divided and downgraded it to two union territories � Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh � that have less rights than states. To do so, the Indian parliament abolished Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which provided a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was sharply criticized by Pakistan, which has a territorial dispute with India over the territory, as well as by the region's Muslim population and a number of local pro-independence political parties.

A five-judge constitutional bench, which includes a supreme judge of the Indian Supreme Court, will review over 20 petitions challenging the decision of the Indian government to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir in 1952, Indian legal news outlet Bar and Bench reported. The court is expected to rule on whether the Indian parliament had the right to abolish Article 370 without the prior agreement of the region's population, the report said.

The judges will be hearing the case each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in August.

India and Pakistan have fought several wars over Kashmir since gaining independence in 1947. India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China hold its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.