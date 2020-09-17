The Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday that the National Cyber Security Coordinator's expert committee was going to evaluate reports alleging that Chinese tech company Zhenhua was spying on prominent Indians and submit its recommendations within 30 days

Earlier this week, Australia's ABC broadcaster reported that a data leak at the company, which is allegedly linked to the Chinese military and intelligence, indicated that it had been collecting the personal data of millions of foreign nationals, including government and military officials, in a bid to put together a massive database. China has denied the claims.

"The Chinese side has conveyed that the company is a private entity. The Chinese side has also claimed that there is no connection between the company concerned and the Chinese Government.

The Government has constituted an Expert Committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study these reports, evaluate their implications, assess any violations of law and submit its recommendations within thirty days," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Indian media reports, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been targeted. The database reportedly lists data on nationals of Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the United Kingdom and the United States as well.

On Wednesday, the External Affairs Ministry summoned Chinese Ambassador to New Delhi Sun Weidong over the reports.