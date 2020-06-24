UrduPoint.com
Indian Defense Chief Calls Military Ties With Russia Cornerstone Of Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Indian Defense Chief Calls Military Ties With Russia Cornerstone of Bilateral Relations

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed his country's military cooperation with Russia as key to the countries' "special" relationship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed his country's military cooperation with Russia as key to the countries' "special" relationship.

"India and Russia enjoy special, privileged partnership, and our defense ties are one of cornerstones of our relationship. Today, I've had an opportunity to discuss whole range of issues related to military cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov," he said in Moscow.

Singh, who arrived in Russia on Monday to attend a Victory Day military parade in Red Square, described his talks with Borisov as "very positive and informative.

"

"I was assured that all existing contracts will not only be supported but their implementation will be accelerated. We have received positive response from the Russian side on all our proposals. I am fully satisfied with today's talks," he added.

Russia has invited foreign guests to its annual military parade that will mark 75 years since the end of World War Two. India will parade 75 troops from the three branches of its armed forces at the high-profile event that was pushed back from early May over the coronavirus pandemic.

