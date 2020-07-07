Indian Defense Chief Holds Meeting on Infrastructure Development Near China Border -Source

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and the Border Road Organization (BRO) discussed on Tuesday the possibility to fast-track infrastructure construction along the disputed border with China, defense ministry sources told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh holds a review meeting with BRO officials. All border infrastructure to be fast-tracked," a source said.

Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh, the director-general of BRO, is attending the meeting.

India's push to build border infrastructure, along with China's alleged land grab in the area, has contributed to recent border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing.

India-China relations have long suffered border conflicts, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. Tensions escalated in May and resulted in a deadly skirmish in mid-June which killed 20 Indian servicemen and an unknown number of Chinese troops.