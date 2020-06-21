UrduPoint.com
Indian Defense Chief To Brief Shoigu On Border Row With China During Moscow Visit - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:40 PM

Indian Defense Chief to Brief Shoigu on Border Row With China During Moscow Visit - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to brief his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, on the current developments in India's border row with China during his upcoming visit to Moscow for the Victory Day Parade on June 24, defense ministry sources told Sputnik on Sunday.

"During his Moscow visit, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will brief his Russian counterpart about the face off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh," the sources said.

The Indian defense minister held a meeting with three service chiefs and Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat earlier in the day to discuss the situation on the border and review the operational preparedness of the Indian forces along the Line of Control.

According to the sources, "local commanders have been given free hand to deal with the situation firmly."

A months-long standoff in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders the Chinese region of Aksai Chin, erupted into violence earlier in June. The Indian armed forces said that 20 of its soldiers died in the clashes. The Chinese authorities have not released casualty numbers.

