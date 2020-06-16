UrduPoint.com
Indian Defense Minister Briefs Modi On Deadly Border Face-Off With China - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:16 PM

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a recent border face-off with China that claimed lives of three Indian servicemen, the defense ministry sources told Sputnik on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a recent border face-off with China that claimed lives of three Indian servicemen, the defense ministry sources told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Singh held a meeting with the chief of defense staff and other senior army commanders on the issue.

According to the Indian army, one officer and two soldiers were killed during clashes on the border with China in the Ladakh region on Monday.

Border tensions between India and China flared up in May, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides. At high-level military talks on June 6, the two countries agreed to peacefully settle tensions.

