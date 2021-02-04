UrduPoint.com
Indian Defense Minister Calls For Greater Unity At IOR Defense Ministers' Conclave

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:27 PM

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has called for greater unity among countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) during a conclave of defense representatives from the region on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has called for greater unity among countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) during a conclave of defense representatives from the region on Thursday.

In an address at the conclave, Singh said that the IOR faces a growing number of challenges, including piracy, human and drugs trafficking, and humanitarian disasters.

"We, therefore, have to join hands in looking at these threats in unison, because one's threat today may be another's tomorrow. Maritime resources will be key to sustained growth and development of nations across the Indian Ocean Region in the ongoing century," he said.

The Indian minister of defense said that the conclave, which was held on the sidelines of the Aero India 2021 airshow in Bengaluru, was a crucial platform for encouraging dialogue between participating nations.

"This IOR Conclave is an initiative to promote dialogue in an institutional and cooperative environment that can foster the development of peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region," Singh said.

The Indian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday ahead of the conclave that defense representatives from 18 countries were expected to be in attendance.

