Indian Defense Minister Convenes Military Officials to Talk China Border Tensions - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has called a meeting with Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and several other military officials to discuss the recent escalation of tensions along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates India's and China's territories in the Himalayas, a source in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"Amid India-China border tension, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh takes stock of the situation along the LAC in a meeting with Chief of Defense Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, three Services Chiefs and other officers," the source said.

Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the greater Kashmir region, more precisely through the Ladakh region. As a consequence, the area has since frequented seeing hassles between the military of both sides. The most recent such incident took place in May near Pangong Lake, prompting both sides to increase their military presence.