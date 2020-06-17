UrduPoint.com
Indian Defense Minister Extends Condolences To Families Of Soldiers Killed In Ladakh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:28 PM

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has extended condolences to the families of the soldiers killed in clashes with the Chinese military at the disputed Himalayan border in the Galwan Valley

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has extended condolences to the families of the soldiers killed in clashes with the Chinese military at the disputed Himalayan border in the Galwan Valley.

"The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India's brave hearts," Singh said on Twitter.

The Indian military said earlier that three soldiers had died in scuffles in the northern Ladakh region on Monday night.

The unmarked border has been the source of tensions between the two regional powers for decades. On Tuesday, the Indian army said that 17 servicemen later died of the injuries they received in clashes with Chinese soldiers. As many as 43 Chinese servicemen were reportedly killed and injured in the clashes.

The conflict followed several months of tensions along the disputed border, despite efforts from leading politicians on both sides to de-escalate the ongoing situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the situation on the border is now stable. Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov has welcomed reports that representatives from Beijing and New Delhi are ready to begin talks over the situation.

