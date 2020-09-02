UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Defense Minister Heading To Moscow To Commemorate 75th Anniversary Of WWII Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Indian Defense Minister Heading to Moscow to Commemorate 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Moscow on Wednesday for a four-day visit to hold talks with the Russian military leadership and attend a number of events.

"Heading to Moscow. During this visit, I shall be attending the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) & CIS members in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of victory in the World War II," Singh said on Twitter.

Singh will also hold a separate meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss the bilateral military cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe is also expected to be present at the SCO defense ministers' meeting, though the possibility of a bilateral meeting with the Indian counterpart is highly unlikely in the light of border tension along the Line of Actual Control separating the two states in Ladakh region.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Twitter Visit Shanghai Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization World War

Recent Stories

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

22 minutes ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

22 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

47 minutes ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

55 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

1 hour ago

Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.