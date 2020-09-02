Indian Defense Minister Heading to Moscow to Commemorate 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Moscow on Wednesday for a four-day visit to hold talks with the Russian military leadership and attend a number of events.

"Heading to Moscow. During this visit, I shall be attending the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) & CIS members in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of victory in the World War II," Singh said on Twitter.

Singh will also hold a separate meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss the bilateral military cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe is also expected to be present at the SCO defense ministers' meeting, though the possibility of a bilateral meeting with the Indian counterpart is highly unlikely in the light of border tension along the Line of Actual Control separating the two states in Ladakh region.