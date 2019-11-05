Indian Defense Minister Invited Russian Arms Manufacturers to Defense Expo in February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh invited on Tuesday Russian arms manufacturing companies to attend the 2019 Defense Expo in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

"Two years ago, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, we organized the Defense Expo. During our conference today, we have provided all our executive directors about this conference set to take place on February 5-7 next year in the state of Uttar Pradesh. We have invited all representatives of the Russian defense industry to attend this exhibition in order to attract maximum investment in India," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of the India-Russia defense industry cooperation conference.

He also stressed that all possible concerns and problems that may arise regarding the establishment of joint ventures under the September agreement on joint manufacturing of spare details would be resolved.

Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov, who co-chaired the conference on Tuesday, in turn, expressed the hope for further growth of Russian-Indian defense industry cooperation.

"I hope that all the projects, which have been developed before and today, will allow us to build long-term cooperation in the defense industry," Manturov told reporters.

Russia and India have been developing cooperation in various spheres, including the defense industry, for decades. On September 4, the intergovernmental agreement on the joint production of spare parts was signed during the Russia-India Summit in Vladivostok.