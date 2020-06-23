UrduPoint.com
Indian Defense Minister Lands In Moscow Ahead Of Delayed V-Day Parade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Indian Defense Minister Lands in Moscow Ahead of Delayed V-Day Parade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh came to Moscow on Monday as part of a working visit timed to the annual Victory Day Parade that was postponed over the pandemic.

"A plane with the Indian defense minister on board has landed in the [Russian] capital's Vnukovo-3 airport," the airport administration said in a statement.

The minister is being accompanied by his deputy, Ajay Kumar, and three high-ranking military officials from the three branches of the Indian armed forces. India will parade 75 troops in Red Square on June 24, more than six weeks after the event was due to take place on May 9.

