Indian Defense Minister Likely to Brief Modi on Border Crisis, Visit to Russia on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Friday about the situation along the border with China in Ladakh and his recent visit to Moscow, Defense Ministry sources told Sputnik.

According to the sources, earlier in the day, Singh held a meeting with Indian army chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, who had just returned from the forward posts in Ladakh. Singh was informed about the situation on the ground in light of the escalation of tensions along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC), which demarcates India's and China's territories in the Himalayas.

"Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to brief Prime Minister Modi later today about his meeting with army chief and situation along LAC in Ladakh.

Defense Minister will also brief Prime Minister about his Russia visit," the sources said.

In mid-June, Indian and Chinese troops got involved in a deadly confrontation in the Galwan Valley in the border region of Ladakh. Twenty Indian servicemen were killed in the border clash, which also resulted in an unknown number of fatalities for China.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

Earlier this week, Singh visited Russia to attend a Victory Day military parade on Red Square and hold talks with the Russian military leadership.