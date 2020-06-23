Indian Defense Minister May Discuss S-400 Delivery During Visit to Moscow - Reports

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh may discuss speeding up the supply of the Russian S-400 air defense systems, as well as the purchase of MiG-29 fighter jets during his trip to Moscow, the Republic TV channel reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh may discuss speeding up the supply of the Russian S-400 air defense systems, as well as the purchase of MiG-29 fighter jets during his trip to Moscow, the Republic tv channel reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Singh departed for a three-day visit to Russia, where he will hold defense industry negotiations with Russian colleagues and represent New Delhi at the June 24 parade in Moscow, which will commemorate the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

According to the broadcaster, citing its sources, the main focus of the visit will be on the $5.4 billion S-400 deal, as the delivery has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from that, the Indian government is said to be interested in negotiating a purchase of Russian SU-30MKI and MiG-29 fighter jets. The Indian Air Force reportedly plans to place an order for 12 SU-30MKIs and 21 MiG-29s amid the recent escalation at the Line of Actual Control with China.

Later in the day, the Defense Ministry confirmed to Sputnik the plans to discuss the delivery of air defense systems as well as a joint Russia-India rifle factory.

"There will be discussion related to S-400 as Defence Minister will ask to expedite the delivery of S 400. Further there will also be a discussion regarding supply of spare parts. Rajnath Singh is also likely to discuss about Amethi Rifle Factory, an Indo-Russian joint venture," the sources said.

Moscow signed an agreement to supply five S-400 regiments to New Delhi in October 2018. The delivery of the final regiment is scheduled to be concluded in the first half of 2025.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Amethi factory to produce Kalashnikov rifles for the country's armed forces. However, the production has been stalled by pricing disagreements between the Indian Ordnance Factory board and Russia's Kalashnikov rifle manufacturer.