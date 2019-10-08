Indian Defense Minister Receives First Rafael Jet at Ceremony in France - Reports

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh participated in a ceremony on Tuesday in which France handed over the first of 36 Rafael fighter jets to India, local media reported

The ceremony took place at the headquarters of Bordeaux-based company Dassault Aviation, according to India's WION tv channel.

Singh described the day as historic, while his French counterpart, Florence Parley, said that the jet's quality was the best his country had to offer.

Coincidentally, today is also the 87th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, and the Hindu Dussehra festival, which celebrates the victory of good over evil.

In September 2016, France agreed to supply 36 Rafael jets to India. The original number was 126, but the Indian government decided on a smaller order due to the high cost of the fighter jet. The warplanes will be supplied in several phases from 2019 to 2022.