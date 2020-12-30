UrduPoint.com
Indian Defense Minister Says 'No Success' In Border Talks With China So Far

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:50 PM

Indian Defense Minister Says 'No Success' in Border Talks With China So Far

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) India and China have not made any breakthrough in their talks regarding the situation in the border region of Ladakh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in late May. Despite the countries' diplomats and military officials engaging in talks to de-escalate tensions, both sides continue to boost their forces in the region.

"It is true that in order to reduce the standoff between India and China, talks were taking place on a military and diplomatic level. But no success has been achieved so far. There will be a next round of talks on a military level which can take place anytime. But no meaningful outcome has come and there is status quo," Singh said in an interview with the Asian News International news agency, adding that New Delhi will not reduce its military presence in Ladakh.

The crux of the border dispute is a section of highland territory in India's northern region of Ladakh, as well as in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

