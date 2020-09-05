- Home
- Indian Defense Minister Says Will Visit Tehran on Saturday, Meet With Iranian Counterpart
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 03:35 PM
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that he had left Moscow and was on the way to Tehran to meet his Iranian counterpart, Amir Hatami
I shall be meeting the Defence Minister of Iran, Brigadier General Amir Hatami," Singh tweeted.
Sources from the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that Singh would spend one day in Tehran.
Singh arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to participate in the joint meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States.