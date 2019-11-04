UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Defense Minister Singh To Arrive In Moscow On November 5, To Meet Russia's Shoigu

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

Indian Defense Minister Singh to Arrive in Moscow on November 5, to Meet Russia's Shoigu

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is due to arrive on November 5 in Moscow where he would meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, the Indian embassy in Moscow said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is due to arrive on November 5 in Moscow where he would meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, the Indian embassy in Moscow said on Monday.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Russian Federation from November 5-7, 2019 to co-chair 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC). During his visit, Raksha Mantri is expected to hold extensive discussions with Defence Minister of Russian Federation General Sergei Shoigu covering all areas of military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial cooperation," the statement said.

Singh is also due to inaugurate the upcoming India-Russia Defence Industry Cooperation Conference with Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

"The Conference will discuss ways to promote defence industrial cooperation between India and Russia, technology transfer and investment in India in defence industry under the 'Make in India' programme," the statement added.

Related Topics

India Defence Minister Technology Moscow Russia Visit November 2019 All From Industry

Recent Stories

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi shifted from jail t ..

14 minutes ago

Economic freefall fuelled political instability: M ..

16 minutes ago

Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs Day on November ..

6 minutes ago

Foreign Direct Investment into ASEAN Shows Three C ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghc ..

6 minutes ago

Strict accountability of officers being ensured: R ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.