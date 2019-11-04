Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is due to arrive on November 5 in Moscow where he would meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, the Indian embassy in Moscow said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is due to arrive on November 5 in Moscow where he would meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, the Indian embassy in Moscow said on Monday.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Russian Federation from November 5-7, 2019 to co-chair 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC). During his visit, Raksha Mantri is expected to hold extensive discussions with Defence Minister of Russian Federation General Sergei Shoigu covering all areas of military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial cooperation," the statement said.

Singh is also due to inaugurate the upcoming India-Russia Defence Industry Cooperation Conference with Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

"The Conference will discuss ways to promote defence industrial cooperation between India and Russia, technology transfer and investment in India in defence industry under the 'Make in India' programme," the statement added.