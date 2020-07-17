UrduPoint.com
Indian Defense Minister Starts Visit To Disputed Areas In Ladakh On Chinese Border

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Indian Defense Minister Starts Visit to Disputed Areas in Ladakh on Chinese Border

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that he had begun his two-day visit to frontline areas on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and left for the district of Leh in the Ladakh region to assess the situation at the borders amid growing tensions with China.

This is the minister's first visit to Ladakh since the escalation of tensions with China. He is accompanied by Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane.

"Leaving for Leh on a two day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. I shall be visiting the forward areas to review the situation at the borders and also interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region. Looking forward to it," Singh wrote on Twitter.

Singh is expected to take stock of the operational preparedness of the Indian forces along the LAC. The minister will also take first-hand account of the disengagement process, as agreed during talks with Beijing earlier this month.

After Ladakh, Singh is set to visit the Jammu and Kashmir union territory to assess the situation along the LAC.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of the India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions got more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

Tensions over border disputes between India and China in the Kashmir region came to a head in mid-June when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides high up in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished. That was the first time in nearly 60 years that border disputes between the two, which have effectively never been settled, have resulted in fatalities.

