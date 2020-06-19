UrduPoint.com
Indian Defense Minister To Attend Victory Day Parade In Moscow On June 24 - Reports

Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:18 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Moscow next week to attend the military parade on June 24, which is dedicated to the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, India Today reported on Thursday, citing a source.

According to the media outlet, the visit is expected to begin on June 21, and the Indian minister plans to hold a series of meetings with the leadership of several countries, including Russia. Meanwhile, Singh will not be meeting with top Chinese officials.

The Indian delegation will also include the Deputy Defense Minister and one top official from each branch of the armed forces.

The country's Defense Ministry has confirmed that 75 Indian servicemen will take part in the Victory Day Parade on June 24.

"On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, there will be a military parade in Moscow to honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in early June that Moscow had invited military units from 19 countries to take part in a victory parade.

